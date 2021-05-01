 Skip to main content

Today's events for Saturday, May 1

Yoga in the Park is one of the many popular recurring attractions at Kenosha County’s Petrifying Springs Park

Participants take part in a yoga class in Petrifying Springs Park in this 2017 photo. The county’s Traveling Yoga in the Park series kicks off another season starting May 1.

 Kenosha News File Photo

In a soaring cathedral on New York City's Upper West Side, a lone woman demonstrates yoga movements in front of a video camera for the church's twice a month virtual yoga sessions.

It’s May, it’s May, that lusty month of May ... yes, it’s May, the month most often celebrated in poems and songs (like those opening lyrics from “Camelot”). To celebrate the banishment of winter, it’s tradition to dance around a village maypole. We’re not sure you could find a maypole today, but we encourage dancing every day; it’s a great form of stress relief and exercise.

Just say “Ommm”: The Traveling Yoga in the Park series kicks off today with a free yoga session from 9 to 10 a.m. in Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park (near the lake). The park is located in Twin Lakes at 2530 352nd Ave. This program is sponsored by certified yoga instructor Stephen M. Willis. Note: Individual sessions will be capped at 30 participants to allow for social distancing. Advance registration is encouraged at http://bit.ly/KCTravelingYoga2021.

Look! Up in the sky! Today is Space Day ... which works out perfectly in this time of social distancing. What’s more distant then outer space? One way to appreciate the beauty of the skies is to check out the Northern Lights. Go to explore.org, which livestreams the aurora borealis every night.

It’s also Tuba Day, celebrating this beautiful brass instrument. Oom-pah-pah, indeed!

