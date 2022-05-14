Today's events for Saturday, May 14

Kenosha’s Downtown markets start their outdoor season today: The Kenosha HarborMarket is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays along Second Avenue between 54th and 56th streets. Entertainment today includes the Grateful Deadliners, along with Andrew Singer. Also, the Women in Motion group will perform a May Pole Dance. kenoshaharbormarket.com

The Kenosha Public Market also opens for its outdoor season, open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at 625 52nd St., between Sixth and Eighth avenues and 52nd and 54th streets (south and west of the Kenosha Municipal Building). Note: The market opens at 8:30 a.m. for seniors. kenoshapublicmarkets.com.

Also Downtown today, the Kenosha Public Museum is hosting an Archaeology Day Expo. The free event is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature craft projects, activity stations and free programs. For more information about the museum, 5500 First Ave., call 262-653-4140 or log on at kenoshapublicmuseum.org.

Kenosha’s Craft Beer Week kicks off with a Launch Party from 2 to 10 p.m. today at R’Noggin Brewing Co., 6521 120th Ave., featuring this year’s collaboration beer. The special beer is based on a recipe for a Golden Ale released by Pravda Brewery in Ukraine, and a portion of the beer sales proceeds will go to humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees.

Raise a glass at the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten, open noon to 9 p.m. today. The outdoor venue, at the south entrance to Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers, has its grand opening on Memorial Day Weekend. For more details, check the biergarten’s Facebook page.

The Lakeside Players production of Disney’s “High School Musical” continues tonight at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. “High School Musical” tells the story of Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High who deal with issues of first love, friends and family. 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for students and senior citizens. Go to rhodecenter.org.

