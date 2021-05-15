Today's events for Saturday, May 15

It’s Chocolate Chip Day. Why not add chocolate chips to all of your meals? For breakfast, add some chocolate chips to your cereal. For lunch, add chocolate chips to your yogurt. Finish off the day with some chocolate chip ice cream after your dinner. Or instead of dinner!

Head Downtown for the Kenosha HarborMarket and the Kenosha Public Market, open 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each Saturday. HarborMarket is located on Second Avenue between 54th and 56th Streets. The Public Market can be found at 625 52nd St., in the parking areas between the Kenosha Municipal Building and the Kenosha Transit transfer hub on 54th Street. Both outdoor markets feature a wide variety of vendors and live entertainment. Music at HarborMarket today features Kerry Spitzer (acoustic guitar) and Classical Violins featuring Stefanie Shumanova.

While you’re strolling Downtown, shopping and eating, hop on the streetcars. The electric streetcars takes riders along the Lake Michigan shore, through historic districts and downtown Kenosha. Streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Stops include the Transit Center, 724 54th St. Fares are $1 for adults (13 and older), 50 cents for children (ages 5-12) and free for kids age 4 and younger.