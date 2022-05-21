Today's events for Saturday, May 21

Raise a glass (or two, easy on the ice) to World Whisky Day. The liquor can be made from barley, corn, rye and wheat, just to name a few. We just want to know why it’s spelled “whisky” and “whiskey.”

Kenosha’s Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave., is hosting an Operation Art Strings display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today. These one-of-a-kind guitars will be on display during this Armed Forces Day program. Some of the guitars will be sold to help fund the Guitars for Vets program. Veterans from the Guitars for Vets program will be performing from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

Kenosha’s Craft Beer Week wraps up today with Public Craft Brewery’s Big Block Party Blowout. The daylong party, running from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., features food, plenty of beer choices, plus live music and games. The outdoor event takes place outside Public Craft, 628 58th St. The weather forecast calls for a rather cool and rainy day, however, so make sure you bundle up and come prepared for a true “cooler near the lake” experience.

The Kemper Hall Alumnae Association, which is working to raise funds for a renovation project at the historic Kemper Center, is hosting an organ recital from 7 to 8 tonight in the Kemper Center Chapel, 6501 Third Ave., with Brian Schoettler performing. Tickets are $20 per person and are available online at kempercenter.com or at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Note: Schoettler will stay in the chapel to talk with audience members and answer questions after the recital. For more information about Schoettler, go to brianschoettler.com.

The Lakeside Players production of Disney’s “High School Musical” continues tonight at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. “High School Musical” tells the story of Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High who deal with issues of first love, friends and family. 7:30 p.m. (also, 2 p.m. Sunday). Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for students and senior citizens. Go to rhodecenter.org.

At the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., the hit musical “Mamma Mia!” continues. The musical, about an upcoming wedding and the bride’s search for her father, is built around hit songs by the Swedish pop group ABBA. 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15-$20 at racinetheatre.org. The show continues through June 12.

