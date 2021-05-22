Today's events for Saturday, May 22

Head Downtown for the Kenosha HarborMarket and the Kenosha Public Market, open 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each Saturday. HarborMarket is located on Second Avenue between 54th and 56th Streets. The Public Market can be found at 625 52nd St., in the parking areas between the Kenosha Municipal Building and the Kenosha Transit transfer hub on 54th Street. Both outdoor markets feature a wide variety of vendors and live entertainment.
While you’re strolling Downtown, shopping and eating, hop on the streetcars. The electric streetcars takes riders along the Lake Michigan shore, through historic districts and downtown Kenosha. Streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Stops include the Transit Center, 724 54th St. Fares are $1 for adults (13 and older), 50 cents for children (ages 5-12) and free for kids age 4 and younger.
The comedy “Doublewide, Texas” continues tonight at the Rhode Center for the Arts in Downtown Kenosha, 514 56th St. The Lakeside Players’ production runs Friday-Sunday (May 21-23). The final two performances are 7:30 tonight and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for senior citizens and students. Buy tickets online at rhodecenter.org. Note: Audience members will be socially distanced in the theater and must wear masks.
Kick off the summer at the Lake Andrea Beach in Pleasant Prairie with Brews, Bingo & Beats from 3 to 11 p.m. The event will include a beer garden, food trucks, 50/50 raffles every two hours, Bingo at 4 and 6 p.m. and live music by Bootjack Road. Admission is free. 9900 Terwall Terrace in Pleasant Prairie.
Public Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St., has a hard-rockin’ show tonight with Cheap Sleaze and Mungo Mountain. The music starts at 9 p.m.; admission is free.