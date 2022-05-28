 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's events for Saturday, May 28

Hamburger Day

Stop by your favorite burger joint — or heat up the grill — to celebrate Hamburger Day today. We like ours topped with melted cheese, please. Hold the onions.

Kenosha’s Downtown markets continue their outdoor season today: The Kenosha HarborMarket is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays along Second Avenue between 54th and 56th streets. Entertainment today includes the the Rogers/Thomas duo. kenoshaharbormarket.com

The Kenosha Public Market also opens for its outdoor season, open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at 625 52nd St., between Sixth and Eighth avenues and 52nd and 54th streets (south and west of the Kenosha Municipal Building). Note: The market opens at 8:30 a.m. for seniors. kenoshapublicmarkets.com.

Raise a glass at the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten, open noon to 9 p.m. today. The outdoor venue, at the south entrance to Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers, celebrates its grand opening this weekend. Live music today features Ryan Lynn, performing 6 to 9 p.m. For more details, check the biergarten’s Facebook page.

The Aquanuts — coming off a 2021 season in which they won the state tournament — start their 2022 season with a free water-ski show, 6 p.m. today at Lance Park, 55 Lance Drive, in Twin Lakes. For more information, call the Aquanuts hotline at 866-754-7469 or go to aquanutwatershows.com.

The public is invited to “bring your bike and helmet for a leisurely ride” through Richard Bong State Recreation Area with a guide. The “Tour de Bong” gets rolling at 10 a.m. today. Meet at the Visitor Center Parking Lot, 26313 Burlington Road. Note: Roads will be busy, so this ride is recommended for experienced bicyclists. The round trip is about 8 miles. Attendance is free, but a vehicle admission sticker is required to enter Bong.

