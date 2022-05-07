Today's events for Saturday, May 7

Look! Up in the sky! It’s Astronomy Day! It’s also National Bike Month, and if you are riding somewhere, keep your eyes on the road ahead of you. Safety first, even on Astronomy Day.

Kenosha Tourism Week wraps up with one last free offer: Head to Feed & Seed, 7115 38th St., to receive one free packet of seeds. Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Note: This offer is available to any customer who will provide an email address to join the shop’s email list. For more information, go to www.VisitKenosha.com.

Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road in Somers, is hosting a Plant Sale and Bird Walk. Visitors are invited to stroll the trails, looking for migrating birds and wildflowers, and shop the plant sale at the venue’s boutique. Live folk music will be be performed by Wattle & Daub and Jim Fine. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. www.hawthornhollow.org.

The John Sieger Combo, headed up by the Kenosha native who has enjoyed a decades-long music career, is performing 8:30 to 10 tonight at Public Craft Brewing Co., 716 58th St. Tickets are $15 at eventbrite.com (search “John Sieger Combo”). This is part of the “Kenosha Concerts collection” hosted by Kmack Productions. Besides John Sieger on guitar and vocals, the John Sieger Combo features Mike Sieger on bass, Bob Jennings on keyboards and saxophone, Bob Schneider on drums and Steve Cohen on harmonica player.

Also performing tonight is the Kenosha Symphony Orchestra. The “Happy Birthday, Brahms” concert starts at 7:30 p.m. at Reuther Central High School, 913 57th St. The concert will feature Brahms’ Second Symphony, plus featured soloist Wael Farouk on Tchaikovsky’s “Piano Concerto No. 1.” General admission tickets are $30 at kenoshasymphony.org and will be available at the door. Students (under age 18) get in free. College students, with an ID, are also free.

