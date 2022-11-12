Today's events for Saturday, Nov. 12

- If it's November, it's holiday craft fair season: The Kenosha Senior Center hosts its annual Holiday Craft Fair from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. Shoppers will find handmade crafts, hot sandwiches and the popular bake sale. At the corner of Roosevelt Road and 27th Avenue. There’s also a craft fair today at St. Catherine Commons, 3524 Seventh Ave., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a variety of handcrafted goods, including jewelry, ornaments and soaps.
- Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting an opening reception for its latest featured artists show. The free reception is 6 to 9 p.m. The featured artists are Samira Gdisis, printmaker; Barbara Farrell, watercolor; and Kate Peterson, mixed media. Admission to the reception is free; refreshments are available.
- The Carthage Music Theatre Program presents the landmark Broadway musical “Hair,” performed in the college’s A.F. Siebert Chapel. Performances are 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12-13 (continuing 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17-19). Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for senior citizens (age 55 and older) and $8 for students. To purchase tickets, log on at carthage.edu/arts/box-office/get-tickets/
- The Broadway musical “Mean Girls” continues tonight at Bradford High School, 3700 Washington Road. This is the pilot production of the high school version of Tina Fey’s musical about the social pecking order in a suburban high school. Performances are at 7:30 tonight and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $13 for adults, $11 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $6 for students and staff members. Tickets are available at kusd.edu or by calling 262-359-6388.
- The drama “Admissions,” about college admissions policies, has its final performance tonight at Tremper High School, 8560 26th Ave., in the Studio Theater (Room 120). 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $13 for adults, $11 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $6 for students and staff members. Available at kusd.edu or by calling 262-359-6388. Tickets are also available at the door. Note: The show runs 90 minutes, with no intermission.
- Ho, ho, ho: The Downtown Racine Holiday Parade steps off at 5:30 p.m., with music, floats and the twinkling lights. It’s supposed to be quite cold this evening, so put on your best knit hat and gloves — and buy a hot cocoa on Monument Square — and take a leap into the holiday season.
- Milwaukee’s Riverside Theater is hosting a “Dirty Dancing” Dance party tonight — and we’re all invited! (As long as we buy a ticket, that is.) The event, billed as “Dirty Dancing” in Concert, features the 1987 film being shown on a full-size screen, with a live band and singers performing the film’s iconic songs. After the film ends, the band and singers will throw an encore party, inviting audience members to “have the time of your life” singing and dancing to “Dirty Dancing” tunes. Tickets are $25-$76 (plus fees) at pabsttheatergroup.com. 8 p.m. on Nov. 12; doors open at 7 p.m.
