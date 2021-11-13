Today's events for Saturday, Nov. 13

It’s World Kindness Day, so be a sweetheart today. Actually, be a sweetheart EVERY day!

The Kenosha Senior Center hosts its annual Holiday Craft Fair from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. Shoppers will find handmade crafts, hot sandwiches and the popular bake sale. At the corner of Roosevelt Road and 27th Avenue.

There’s also a craft fair today at St. Catherine Commons, 3524 Seventh Ave., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a variety of handcrafted goods, including jewelry, ornaments and soaps.

The world premiere of “Patience and Fortitude,” a new play by Arlene Hutton, wraps up its run with a 7:30 p.m. performance in the Wartburg Theatre at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive. Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $8 for students. Purchase tickets online at www.carthage.edu/tickets.

The Downtown Racine Holiday Parade steps off at 5:30 p.m. at the west side of the State Street bridge, heading on Main Street to Sixth Avenue, ending at City Hall. The parade ends with the city’s tree lighting in Monument Square. Pre-parade singing starts at 4:45 p.m.

Looking for live music tonight? My Metal Heart is playing rock music at the Brat Stop, 12304 75th St. 9 p.m. $10 cover charge.

The band Cruzotti plays at the Wyndham Garden Harborside Hotel, 5125 Sixth Ave. 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Listen for Beatles hits and some originals by the band, too.

Also tonight, the two-day metal music event “Nightmare in November Fest” wraps up at 58 Below, 504 58th St. Seven bands perform, starting at 5 p.m. $5 cover charge.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.