Today's events for Saturday, Nov., 19

Nov. 19 is World Toilet Day, which is a good reminder to scrub yours. And make sure there’s enough paper in there, too.

Blue House Books, Kenosha’s independent bookstore, is hosting a “pop-up bookstore” at Public Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St. “Books & Brews” on Nov. 19 is 6 to 8 p.m. and is billed as an elementary school Scholastic Book Fair-style event — only for adults. Patrons will have the opportunity to “shop for books and fun accessories, just like when you were a kid,” organizers said.

The Pine Blossom shop, 724 58th St., is hosting its Winter Wonderland Event on Nov. 19. The free event is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Santa Claus will visit with children from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be sales throughout the store, a hot cocoa bar and desserts. Also, Scoopie, the Culver’s mascot, will be handing out free frozen custard from 2 to 4 p.m.

A Healthy Living Fair is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Kenosha YMCA, 7101 53rd St. Admission is free. The fair will feature “several area health professionals and organizations,” organizers said. “Many are offering free screenings and evaluations”

The Carthage College Opera Workshop’s “O Joy, O Rapture Unforeseen: A Gilbert and Sullivan Gala” — featuring highlights from the pair’s comic operettas — is 3 p.m. today (and 6 p.m. Sunday) in the college’s Johnson Arts Center Recital Hall. The program is free and open to the public. The program will also be live streamed for those who are unable to attend in person. To access the livestream, go to carthage.edu/news-events/watch-live/

The landmark Broadway musical “Hair” continues tonight at Carthage College’s A.F. Siebert Chapel. The final performance is 7:30 p.m. The rock musical debuted on Broadway in April 1968 and ran for a total of 1,750 performances. Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for senior citizens (age 55 and older) and $8 for students. To purchase tickets, log on at carthage.edu/arts/box-office/get-tickets/.

Harmonix — a five-person a cappella group — is performing holiday shows for six weeks at the Wyndham Garden-Kenosha Harborside Hotel, 5125 Sixth Ave. Performances are 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Thursday, 1:30 and 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday through Dec. 30. For tickets, go to the Happenings Magazine office, 1420 63rd St., call 262-564-8800 or log on at happeningsmag.com.