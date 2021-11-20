Today's events for Saturday, Nov. 20

Go under the sea with Ariel and her friends when “Disney’s the Little Mermaid” continues tonight at Central High School in Paddock Lake. Performances are 7 tonight and 2 pm. Sunday. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Children age 5 and younger are admitted free. Note: Tickets must be purchased in advance, online at www.showtix4u.com. Search “Westosha” for the show. Tickets will NOT be sold at the door.

“The Mad Ones,” a FreshINK musical staged reading, is 2 and 7 p.m. today in the University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Black Box Theatre, 900 Wood Road. Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance online at uwp.edu. A livestream option is also available at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Fleeing Artists Theatre troupe is performing “Master Harold ... and the Boys” at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. Performances are 7:30 tonight and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $13 for adults and $10 for students, senior citizens, members of the military, teachers and first responders. Tickets will be available at the door and can be ordered online in advance at the theater troupe’s Facebook page.

The Jerry Smith Produce & Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St. in Somers, has brought back its holiday lights display. Open 3 to 8 p.m. each night through Dec. 19 (closed Thanksgiving). Santa Claus will visit every Friday and Saturday evening. Admission is $5; free for children age 2 and younger.

Bella Cain, one of the most popular bands in this area, performs tonight at Route 20 in Racine County, on Highway 20 just west of I-94. 10 p.m. Admission is $10.

