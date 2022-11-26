Today's events for Saturday, Nov.26

Let them eat cake! And why not? It’s National Cake Day, which means it’s perfectly acceptable to eat cake all day long. You can start with pancakes in the morning, cupcakes at lunch and, for dinner, a big old slice of cake for dessert. Or, for your entree. Your choice.

Locally owned small businesses offering specials for Small Business Saturday. The city’s tourism bureau’s website, visitkenosha.com, has a “Shop Small” page listing shops and art galleries offering apparel, home décor, flowers, plants, family games, pet products, Kenosha souvenirs, natural health products, jewelry, specialty food items, antiques, spirited gifts, books and more. If you’re shopping in Downtown Kenosha, take advantage of the free streetcar rides on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The Gallery of Trees kicks off tonight with a Gala Opening from 6 to 10 p.m. at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave. The Gallery of Trees showcases decorated trees and other holiday pieces. The opening event includes a silent auction, raffles and a first look at the decorated Durkee Mansion. Tickets for the gala are $30 and include appetizers and desserts. Two cash bars are available. Tickets will be sold at the door.

The Southport Light Station Museum, 5117 Fourth Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, featuring a free program at noon by Maritime Historian Ron Luttrell. He’ll give the history of the “Christmas Tree Ship.” Admission is free. Also, the lighthouse tower is open for climbs ($10), and Santa Claus will be visiting the neighboring Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place.

RK News Hallmark, 5914 B 75th St., is hosting a Kids’ Frosty Fest from 10 a.m. to noon today. Kids can pop in anytime to listen to a story, make crafts, dance and participate in activities. At about 11 a.m. Saturday, “bells will be jingling, and we may hear reindeer feet on the roof as our special visitor Santa arrives.” Note: visitors should bring their own camera for pictures.

Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting its annual “Artistree — The Giftable Art Show” through Dec. 24. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Forget about your Elf on the Shelf and settle in for some “Elf” on the couch. Starting at 5 a.m. today, TBS is showing the movie “Elf” for 24 hours. The 2003 comedy stars Will Ferrell as a human raised by Santa’s elves. When he discovers he was adopted, he heads to New York City to meet his biological father (the late James Caan, in a role far removed from his “Godfather” work). “Elf” is a true Christmas classic, the rare movie that neatly balances the sweet with the salty. And there are lots of laughs, too. Turn on the TV and let the “Elf” cast be your background as you trim the tree this weekend.