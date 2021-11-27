Today's events for Saturday, Nov. 27

The Gallery of Trees kicks off tonight with a Gala Opening from 6 to 10 p.m. at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave. The Gallery of Trees showcases 20 decorated trees and other holiday pieces. The opening event includes a silent auction, raffle, a holiday gift shop and a first look at the decorated Durkee Mansion. Tickets for the gala are $25 and include appetizers and desserts. There is also a cash bar. Tickets will be available at the door.
The Southport Light Station Museum, 5117 Fourth Ave., will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, featuring a free program at noon by Maritime Historian Ron Luttrell. He’ll give the history of the “Christmas Tree Ship.” Admission is free. Also, the lighthouse tower is open for climbs ($10), and Santa Claus will be visiting the neighboring Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place.
Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting its annual “Artistree — The Giftable Art Show” through Dec. 24. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Spectrum Gallery in Racine is hosting is annual art sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, offering half-price specials on artwork. At the DeKoven Center east building, 600 Caron Butler Drive.
Looking for live music tonight? The Spirit Shakers are playing Americana tunes from 8 to 11 p.m. at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. No cover.
Jim Gaffigan — the palest man ever to walk the earth — performs tonight at Milwaukee’s Riverside Theatre. Gaffigan has taken the art of talking about his life as an exasperated middle-aged dad to hilarious heights. Tickets start at $42.50 (plus fees) at pabsttheater.org.