Today's events for Saturday, Nov. 5

It’s American Football Day, celebrating the sport that started in the late 1800s. The first official football game in the U.S. was played between two colleges in New Jersey: Rutgers and Princeton. It’s easy to celebrate Football Day, seeing as there will be a full schedule of college games today. So go to a game or turn on the TV and settle in for some action. Our own Wisconsin Badgers are hosting Maryland in a game airing at 11 a.m. on the Big Ten Network.

A Holiday Craft/Vendor Fair is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Woman’s Club of Kenosha, 6028 Eighth Ave. There will also be a bake sale, lunch and raffles.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting a Native Artist Market from noon to 4 p.m. today. The museum is “celebrating Native American Heritage Month, which honors the rich and diverse cultures, traditions, histories and contributions of the 12 Tribal Nations of Wisconsin.” Admission is free, and everyone is welcome.

Tonight is the final performance of “The Addams Family” musical at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for students and senior citizens. Go to rhodecenter.org for advance tickets or buy them at the door.

The drama “Admissions,” about the college admission system, continues tonight at Tremper High School, 8560 26th Ave., in the Studio Theater (Room 120). 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $6-$13 at kusd.edu or at the door.

There are just two days left to visit the Acrylic International Biennial Juried Exhibition at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. The show, with 45 paintings on display, runs Sunday. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, go to KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

Kenosha Creative Space is hosting a Day of the Dead Block Party from 2 to 11 p.m. The Mexican cultural celebration will include live music and food. Activities include sugar skull and cookie decorating and a pumpkin carving demonstration and exhibit. The festivities will be located in the 600 block of 57th Street Downtown. Day of the Dead is a joyful Mexican holiday that combines observance of All Souls Day with a festive remembrance of lost ancestors. Admission is $7, or 2 for $10. There is no charge for anyone under 21.