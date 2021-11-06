Today's events for Saturday, Nov. 6

Happy Nachos Day .... or, as we call it, every day! Now stop hogging all the cheese.

Parkside Range — the university’s a cappella group — returns to the stage at 7 tonight. The free concert is in the school’s Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts & Humanities on the west side of the campus, 900 Wood Road. The Range will perform a mix of new, in-house arrangements and hit songs originally performed by the Eagles, Rihanna, and even Nintendo. Admission is free, but tickets MUST be reserved in advance, online at www.uwp.edu.

The world premiere of “Patience and Fortitude,” a new play by Arlene Hutton, continues at 7:30 tonight in the Wartburg Theatre at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive. Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $8 for students. Purchase tickets online at www.carthage.edu/tickets or call the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661, from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.