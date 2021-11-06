 Skip to main content
Today's events for Saturday, Nov. 6
Today's events for Saturday, Nov. 6

Nachos Day

Happy Nachos Day!

Happy Nachos Day .... or, as we call it, every day! Now stop hogging all the cheese.

Parkside Range — the university’s a cappella group — returns to the stage at 7 tonight. The free concert is in the school’s Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts & Humanities on the west side of the campus, 900 Wood Road. The Range will perform a mix of new, in-house arrangements and hit songs originally performed by the Eagles, Rihanna, and even Nintendo. Admission is free, but tickets MUST be reserved in advance, online at www.uwp.edu.

The world premiere of “Patience and Fortitude,” a new play by Arlene Hutton, continues at 7:30 tonight in the Wartburg Theatre at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive. Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $8 for students. Purchase tickets online at www.carthage.edu/tickets or call the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661, from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

“Groundhog Day: The Musical” continues tonight at Bradford High School, 3700 Washington Road. The stage show is based on the 1993 Bill Murray comedy about Phil Connors, a big-city weatherman who hates reporting from the annual Groundhog Day Ceremony in small town Punxsutawney, Pa. 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $13 for adults, $11 for senior citizens (age 55 and older) and $6 for students and KUSD staff members. Tickets can be purchased online at www.kusd.edu/finearts.

Dr. Destruction’s Annual Dorian Gray Art Show/Halloween Bash is tonight at 58 Below, 504 58th St. There will be five bands, visual artists, Belly Dancer Tatiana and more. The fun starts at 7 p.m.

