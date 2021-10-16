 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's events for Saturday, Oct. 16
View Comments
Go Today

Today's events for Saturday, Oct. 16

{{featured_button_text}}
Robert Hasty

Kenosha Symphony Orchestra Music Director Robert Hasty

 KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO

It’s Sweetest Day, which is a great excuse to enjoy your favorite treat. An even better idea is to share it with someone who loves it as much as you do. Whatever you do, be a sweetheart ... today and every day.

The Kenosha Symphony Orchestra returns tonight (Oct. 16) to the auditorium at Reuther Central High School, 913 57th St. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 (general admission seating) and are available in advance online at kenoshasymphony.org. Note: Audience members must wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

Hawthorn Hollow hosts its Harvest Hootenanny from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today (Oct 16). Activities include pumpkin painting, apple printing, leaf rubbing, hayrides, face painting, honey house tours and live music. Admission is $5 per vehicle; concessions will be available to purchase. At 880 Green Bay Road.

Gateway Technical College’s School of Protective and Human Services hosts a community trunk-or-treat event from noon to 2 p.m. today (Oct. 16) on the campus, 3520 30th Ave. Children can trick-or-treat at 15 locations on the campus for candy or other goodies. There will also be a photo booth. Admission is free. Check-in is at Haribo Hall inside the Madrigrano Auditorium on the Kenosha Campus.

The Pringle Nature Center, located inside Bristol Woods County Park at 9800 160th Ave., is hosting a “Pumpkin Science & Decorating Contest” program from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today (Oct. 16). Pre-registration is required. The cost is $10 per pumpkin. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for registration and more information.

“The Penelopiad,” Margaret Atwood’s new take on a Greek myth, continues tonight in UW-Parkside’s Black Box Theatre, 900 Wood Road (on the west side of the campus). Performances are two weekends, Oct. 16-17 and 22-24. Shows are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. There is also a 2 p.m. Friday matinee on Oct. 22. Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance at uwp.edu/therita.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert