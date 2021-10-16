Today's events for Saturday, Oct. 16

It’s Sweetest Day, which is a great excuse to enjoy your favorite treat. An even better idea is to share it with someone who loves it as much as you do. Whatever you do, be a sweetheart ... today and every day.
The Kenosha Symphony Orchestra returns tonight (Oct. 16) to the auditorium at Reuther Central High School, 913 57th St. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 (general admission seating) and are available in advance online at kenoshasymphony.org. Note: Audience members must wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.
Hawthorn Hollow hosts its Harvest Hootenanny from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today (Oct 16). Activities include pumpkin painting, apple printing, leaf rubbing, hayrides, face painting, honey house tours and live music. Admission is $5 per vehicle; concessions will be available to purchase. At 880 Green Bay Road.
Gateway Technical College’s School of Protective and Human Services hosts a community trunk-or-treat event from noon to 2 p.m. today (Oct. 16) on the campus, 3520 30th Ave. Children can trick-or-treat at 15 locations on the campus for candy or other goodies. There will also be a photo booth. Admission is free. Check-in is at Haribo Hall inside the Madrigrano Auditorium on the Kenosha Campus.
The Pringle Nature Center, located inside Bristol Woods County Park at 9800 160th Ave., is hosting a “Pumpkin Science & Decorating Contest” program from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today (Oct. 16). Pre-registration is required. The cost is $10 per pumpkin. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for registration and more information.
“The Penelopiad,” Margaret Atwood’s new take on a Greek myth, continues tonight in UW-Parkside’s Black Box Theatre, 900 Wood Road (on the west side of the campus). Performances are two weekends, Oct. 16-17 and 22-24. Shows are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. There is also a 2 p.m. Friday matinee on Oct. 22. Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance at uwp.edu/therita.