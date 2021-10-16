Today's events for Saturday, Oct. 16

It’s Sweetest Day, which is a great excuse to enjoy your favorite treat. An even better idea is to share it with someone who loves it as much as you do. Whatever you do, be a sweetheart ... today and every day.

The Kenosha Symphony Orchestra returns tonight (Oct. 16) to the auditorium at Reuther Central High School, 913 57th St. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 (general admission seating) and are available in advance online at kenoshasymphony.org. Note: Audience members must wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

Hawthorn Hollow hosts its Harvest Hootenanny from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today (Oct 16). Activities include pumpkin painting, apple printing, leaf rubbing, hayrides, face painting, honey house tours and live music. Admission is $5 per vehicle; concessions will be available to purchase. At 880 Green Bay Road.