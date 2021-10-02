Today's events for Saturday, Oct. 2

It’s Name Your Car Day, so take the time to carefully choose a name. And then drive Mrs. Wigglebottom with pride.

The Kenosha YMCA hosts its inaugural Fall Fest from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. today (Oct. 2). The festival at the YMCA, 7101 53rd St., features live music, food trucks, a bags tournament, a beer tent and children’s activities. The music starts at 1:30 p.m. with Vinyl Remix. Also performing: blues artist Ivy Ford (3 to 4:30 p.m.), rockers Boys & Toys (4:30 to 6:30 p.m.) and Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers, wrapping up the festival from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Unplug today at the Civil Museum, 5400 First Ave. Free “Unplugged Day” activities for families are noon to 5 p.m.

Also today at the Civil War Museum: “Lost Songs of the Civil War,” a free program at 1 p.m.