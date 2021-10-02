Today's events for Saturday, Oct. 2

It’s Name Your Car Day, so take the time to carefully choose a name. And then drive Mrs. Wigglebottom with pride.
The Kenosha YMCA hosts its inaugural Fall Fest from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. today (Oct. 2). The festival at the YMCA, 7101 53rd St., features live music, food trucks, a bags tournament, a beer tent and children’s activities. The music starts at 1:30 p.m. with Vinyl Remix. Also performing: blues artist Ivy Ford (3 to 4:30 p.m.), rockers Boys & Toys (4:30 to 6:30 p.m.) and Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers, wrapping up the festival from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Unplug today at the Civil Museum, 5400 First Ave. Free “Unplugged Day” activities for families are noon to 5 p.m.
Also today at the Civil War Museum: “Lost Songs of the Civil War,” a free program at 1 p.m.
Carthage College’s theater department welcomes audience members back to the Wartburg Theatre with the four-person drama “Betrayal.” 7:30 tonight and 3 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 2-3, continuing Oct. 7-9). Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $8 for students. Note: Masks are required. www.carthage.edu/tickets
Kenosha’s Lakeside Players are performing Neil Simon’s “Brighton Beach Memoirs.” Performances are 7:30 tonight and 2 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 2-3) in the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for senior citizens and students. Tickets are available at the door and online at rhodecenter.org.
Free staged readings of “The Tourists” are 2 and 7 p.m. today (Oct. 2) in the Studio A theater at UW-Parkside, on the west side of the campus, 900 Wood Road. Admission is free, but reservations are required. Go to www.uwp.edu to reserve a seat (or a livestream for the 2 p.m. show).