Today's events for Saturday, Oct. 22

It’s National Color Day, and we suggest you get outside to enjoy the Fall Color. Remember: It only gets browner from here.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting a Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration from noon to 3 p.m. today. The museum teamed up with Bradford High School for this event, featuring games, crafts and displays created by the Bradford students. Free and open to the public.

RK News Hallmark, 5914 B 75th St., celebrates a Kids’ Spooktacular Saturday with Miss Lisa Craft, creator of The Traveling Trunk. Kids can pop in anytime to listen to a story, make crafts, dance and participate in activities. Everything will have a fun Halloween theme. 10 a.m. to noon. Kids of all ages are welcome.

Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road, is hosting a Halloween hike “down our short and sweet Storywalk Trail.” Participants are encouraged to “listen for nighttime animals like owls, bats, and coyotes. There will even be a campfire with s’mores.” 6 to 9:30 p.m. Meet at Shelter No. 1. Note: A state park vehicle admission sticker is required to enter Bong.

“The Wolves” by Sarah DeLappe continues tonight in the Black Box Theatre at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road. The story focuses on a high school women’s soccer team. Performances are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 22 and 28-29. Matinees are 2 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 23 and 30, and 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for senior citizens and students at uwp.edu or by calling the box office at 262-595-2564.

“The Addams Family” musical continues tonight at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. Performances are Friday-Sunday, Oct. 22-Nov. 5. Shows are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for students and senior citizens. Go to rhodecenter.org for advance tickets or buy them at the door.

Studio Moonfall, 5031 Seventh Ave., is hosting “Authtober,” with visits from local authors throughout this month. Participants can “come and meet your favorite storyteller from a wide variety of genres.” From 5 to 7 p.m. today, Ties that Bind Publishing will be meeting the public. The author events are free, and Studio Moonfall will have gift card giveaways every time there’s a guest author.

Kemper Center’s Haunted House is open tonight with “Kiddie Tours” (lights on) from 6 to 7 p.m. After 7, the lights go down and it gets scarier. The Haunted House is open 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturdays, Oct. 22 and 29. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children (age 10 and younger). Tickets are sold at the door. New this year: Trick-or-treating for kids is offered during the Kiddie Tours. The Haunted House entrance is located in the Faulkner Building around the back (east side) of Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave.

Snacks and drinks are available for purchase as you wait to enter the haunted house.