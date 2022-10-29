Today's events for Saturday, Oct. 29

It’s National Cat Day ... though Mr. Whiskers told us EVERY DAY is Cat Day! Now go and clean out his litter box, please.

All families are welcome to the Super Saturday Trunk or Treating on 63rd Street, noon to 2 p.m. today. Children will collect candy in the Uptown Brass Center area, 1901 63rd St. There will be prizes for the best costume and the best decorated trunk. This is a free community event.

Also today, children are invited to dress up in their costumes and get in some early trick-or-treating in Downtown Kenosha during “Trick or Treat on Sixth Avenue.” From 3 to 5 p.m., “little ghosts and goblins” can visit Downtown businesses and collect candy.

Carthage College hosts the all-day Lakeside Band Festival today, offering high school students the chance to interact with college musicians. The festival finale is a free concert 7 tonight in A.F. Siebert Chapel, during which the participants perform with Carthage’s Wind Orchestra, directed by Professor James Ripley. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome. Tickets are not required.

Studio Moonfall, 5031 Seventh Ave., is hosting “Authtober,” with visits from local authors throughout this month. Participants can “ come and meet your favorite storyteller from a wide variety of genres.” From 5 to 7 p.m. today, D. Lieber will be meeting the public. The author events are free, and Studio Moonfall will have gift card giveaways every time there’s a guest author.

The final performance of “The Wolves” by Sarah DeLappe is 7 p.m. in the Black Box Theatre at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road. The story focuses on a high school women’s soccer team. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for senior citizens and students at uwp.edu or by calling the box office at 262-595-2564.

“The Addams Family” musical continues at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for students and senior citizens. Go to rhodecenter.org for advance tickets or buy them at the door.

Six Flags Great America’s Halloween Fright Fest is open today, with kid-friendly fun in the daytime and terrifying thrills after dark. There are haunted houses (for an extra fee), shows and scare-free children’s areas. sixflags.com.