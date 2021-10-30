Today's events for Saturday, Oct. 30

It’s Halloween Eve, and kids can find candy giveaways today:

The third annual Uptown Super Saturday Trunk or Treat is noon to 2 p.m. in Kenosha’s Uptown Brass Center parking lot, 1901 63rd St. Costumes are encouraged, and prizes will be awarded for best costume and best trunk decoration. This is a free community event open to everyone.

Downtown Kenosha is the setting for “Trick or Treat on Sixth Avenue.” From 3 to 5 p.m., “little ghosts and goblins” can visit Downtown businesses and collect candy during this fifth annual event.

The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., is hosting “Boo at the Zoo” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Children are invited to “enjoy safe, outdoor trick-or-treating all day with the animals at the zoo,” along with other activities. Included with regular zoo admission: $10 for adults, $9 for senior citizens (62 and older), $8 for children (15 and younger) and $5 for members of the military (with ID). Zoo members and children age 2 and younger are admitted free of charge. racinezoo.org.