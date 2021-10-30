 Skip to main content
Today's events for Saturday, Oct. 30
Today's events for Saturday, Oct. 30

trick or treat ghost.jpg

It’s Halloween Eve, and kids can find candy giveaways today:

The third annual Uptown Super Saturday Trunk or Treat is noon to 2 p.m. in Kenosha’s Uptown Brass Center parking lot, 1901 63rd St. Costumes are encouraged, and prizes will be awarded for best costume and best trunk decoration. This is a free community event open to everyone.

Downtown Kenosha is the setting for “Trick or Treat on Sixth Avenue.” From 3 to 5 p.m., “little ghosts and goblins” can visit Downtown businesses and collect candy during this fifth annual event.

The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., is hosting “Boo at the Zoo” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Children are invited to “enjoy safe, outdoor trick-or-treating all day with the animals at the zoo,” along with other activities. Included with regular zoo admission: $10 for adults, $9 for senior citizens (62 and older), $8 for children (15 and younger) and $5 for members of the military (with ID). Zoo members and children age 2 and younger are admitted free of charge. racinezoo.org.

Tonight is the final Haunted Hayride and Walk hosted by the Boy Scouts of the Three Harbors Council at Camp OhDaKoTa, 3363 Dyer Lake Road in Wheatland. The hayrides start at 7 p.m. and are a family friendly experience. The last wagon departs at 9:20 pm. The tour takes about 40 minutes to complete. Concessions will be sold. The cost is $8 per person in advance or $10 at the site. Free for children age 3 and younger. Register in advance at threeharborsscouting.org/program/haunted-woods/73639

Peterson’s Pumpkin Patch features 177 expertly carved pumpkins on display. The pumpkins are lit each night through Nov. 1 at 9210 63rd St. Donations are being collected to benefit Safe Harbor Humane Society. For more information, go to the Peterson’s Pumpkin Patch Facebook page.

