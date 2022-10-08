Today's events for Saturday, Oct. 8

It's National Chess Day, so make your move. And, if you can, explain to us why the Bishop can only move on an angle?
- Free lumberjack shows — complete with all the joy that is log rolling — take place today in Petrifying Springs Park in Somers as part of the free Flannel Fest. Before the logs start rolling, Jockey's "Undie Run" is 11:30 a.m. The Paul Bunyan Lumberjacks shows are at 1, 3 and 5 p.m., and a pet costume contest is at 2:30 p.m. Admission is free. There will also be food trucks and other fun in the park, on the south end, next to the Biergarten.
- The Kenosha Symphony Orchestra gets into the spirit of the Halloween season with a spooky-themed concert at 7:30 tonight. The evening kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with an "Instrument Petting Zoo” for families, where children and adults are invited to try out different instruments. Audience members are encouraged to come wearing Halloween costumes and bling. The concert includes Modest Mussorgsky's “Night on Bald Mountain,” Camille Saint-Saëns’ “Danse Macabre,” “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” and finishing with John Williams’ “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” 7:30 p.m. at Reuther Central High School, 913 57th St. Adult general admission tickets are $30 at the eventbrite link on the kenoshasymphony.org page. Students, under 18 years old, and college students with a student ID are admitted free of charge.
- Tonight is the final performance of the classic Greek tragedy “Antigone” at Carthage College, in the Wartburg Theatre, 2001 Alford Park Drive. 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $8-$14 at 262-551-6661.
- "The Swan Princess" is on stage at the Racine Children's Theatre. Performances are noon, 2 and 4 p.m. today and Sunday (Oct. 8-9) at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. Tickets are $7 at racinetheatre.org or by calling 262-633-4218.