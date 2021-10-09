Today's events for Saturday, Oct. 9

It’s Beer and Pizza Day! Or, as we call it, SATURDAY.

Lumberjacks? In Petrifying Springs Park? Count us in! Today’s new Flannel Fest event in the park features the Jockey Undie Run, followed by the Timberworks Lumberjack Show. There will also be food trucks and a performance by The Brothers Quinn, a group playing bluegrass and Americana-style tunes. It all starts at 10:30 a.m. today (Oct. 9) with the Undie Run, a 3K run/walk in the park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. The Timberworks Lumberjack Show starts at noon. Admission is free.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting the free program “First Blush: People’s Intuitive Reactions to Famous Art.” Dan Hill, the author of nine books, will lead this program at 1 p.m. today (Oct. 9). Hill will show audience members how recorded responses to art images give new, objective, quantifiable answers to the age-old question: What makes good art? Admission is free, and everyone is welcome.

Earthmother, a trio made up of Josy Rosales (guitar), Trevor Mooney (bass) and Zack Weinstein (drums), performs tonight (Oct. 9) at Public Craft Brewing Co. 8 to 11 p.m. at the brewery, 628 58th St. in Downtown Kenosha.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.