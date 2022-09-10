Today's events for Saturday, Sept. 10

It’s TV Dinner Day, or as we call it at home, “There’s No Shame in Eating a Microwaved Meal in Front of the TV” Day. To celebrate, enjoy dinner this evening the way the pioneers did ... or did starting in the 1950s when Swanson produced the first frozen “TV dinner.” Enjoy!

Good thing the weather is supposed to be glorious today because there’s a LOT going on:

Head Downtown for Kenosha Streetcar Day. The free event is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature tours of the “streetcar barn” at 724 54th St., interactive displays, Lego displays — and all our streetcars, of course.

Also Downtown is the city’s Fall Festival, featuring a giant pumpkin weigh-off. The free event is 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Park, 5220 Sixth Ave. (next to City Hall). Bonus: The first 100 children who stop by the Kenosha Public Market Information Booth will receive a FREE small pumpkin.

Old Settlers Park in Paddock Lake is the site for today’s Oktoberfest celebration, with dancing, food and — we’re guessing — beer! There will also be a car show and wiener dog races. Noon to 8 p.m. in the park, on Highway 50 in Paddock Lake. Admission is free.

Hawthorn Hollow’s “Walk in the Woods” art fair is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the nature sanctuary, 880 Green Bay Road. More than 60 artists will have booths. There will also be live music, food and beverages. Admission is (cash only) is $10 per vehicle.

Pleasant Prairie’s “Safety Day in the Prairie” is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fire Station No. 1, 3801 Springbrook Road. Fire Department vehicles are on display, along with safety presentations and programs. Free refreshments will be available.