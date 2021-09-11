Today's events for Saturday, Sept. 11

To mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks today, the City of Kenosha and the Knights of Columbus Bishop Messmer Assembly 1201 present “United We Remember.” The patriotic celebration starts at 2 p.m. on the band shell in Pennoyer Park, at Seventh Avenue and 35th Street on Kenosha’s lakefront.

While Sept. 11 is a day of remembrance, it’s also a busy Saturday, with early fall events scheduled:

The 10th Annual Old Settlers Oktoberfest is noon to 8 p.m. at Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St. in Paddock Lake. The festivities include German food and beverages, live music and dancing, a classic car show, kids’ games and activities, the Dachshund Dash, a stein-hoisting competition and raffles. Admission and parking are free.

The giant pumpkin contest returns to the annual City of Kenosha Fall Festival from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 625 52nd St. The festival will also feature a princess posing for photos from noon to 2 p.m. and hands-on activities from local museums. Admission is free.