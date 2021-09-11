Today's events for Saturday, Sept. 11

To mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks today, the City of Kenosha and the Knights of Columbus Bishop Messmer Assembly 1201 present “United We Remember.” The patriotic celebration starts at 2 p.m. on the band shell in Pennoyer Park, at Seventh Avenue and 35th Street on Kenosha’s lakefront.
While Sept. 11 is a day of remembrance, it’s also a busy Saturday, with early fall events scheduled:
The 10th Annual Old Settlers Oktoberfest is noon to 8 p.m. at Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St. in Paddock Lake. The festivities include German food and beverages, live music and dancing, a classic car show, kids’ games and activities, the Dachshund Dash, a stein-hoisting competition and raffles. Admission and parking are free.
The giant pumpkin contest returns to the annual City of Kenosha Fall Festival from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 625 52nd St. The festival will also feature a princess posing for photos from noon to 2 p.m. and hands-on activities from local museums. Admission is free.
Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum will present its “Walk in the Woods” Art Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. About 50 artists will be displaying their creations at Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road. There will also be entertainment and food and beverages for purchase. Admission is $10 per vehicle. Cash only.
The Fleeing Artists Theatre’s production of Shakespeare’s tragedy “Hamlet” continues today at The Rhode Center for the Arts in Downtown Kenosha, 514 56th St. The show runs about 2.5 hours and is recommended for ages 10 and older. Performances are 2 and 7:30 p.m. Admission is $13 for adults and $10 for students, senior citizens, members of the military, teachers and first responders.
Summerfest continues its second weekend today on Milwaukee downtown lakefront. Comedian Dave Cappelle headlines the fest tonight. Get in free: From noon to 3 p.m., all active-duty military personnel and veterans, along with up to four family members, who present their Military ID will be admitted free of charge. Note: A COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result is required to attend the festival. For tickets and more information, go online to Summerfest.com.