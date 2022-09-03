Today's events for Saturday, Sept. 3

It’s National Cinema Day and, to celebrate, movie theaters around the country — including our local theaters — have admission for $3 today. Wow. We might just have a few bucks left for popcorn!

It will be a busy day in Downtown Kenosha today, starting with the Kenosha HarborMarket and the Kenosha Public Market, which both are open 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays. HarborMarket is located on Second Avenue between 54th and 56th Streets. The Public Market can be found at 625 52nd St. Both outdoor markets feature a wide variety of vendors and live entertainment.

The annual Kenosha Classic Cruise-In car show is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Downtown Kenosha. Bonus: Streetcars will operate free of charge from 10:35 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. today. Admission is free. The car show is sponsored by Kenosha Classic Street Machinesa.

Also Downtown today: the Cheese-A-Palooza festival is 3 to 11 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Park, 5220 Sixth Ave. at the harbor. There will be live music and food vendors.

Today is your final chance to catch a free water-ski show by the Aquanuts. The show starts at 6 p.m. in Lance Park on Lake Mary in Twin Lakes.

This weekend (including Monday) is also your last opportunity this season to don your best suit of armor and strut around the Bristol Renaissance Faire. www.renfair.com.