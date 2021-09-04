Today's events for Saturday, Sept. 4

It’s Newspaper Carrier Day, created to honor the folks who bring you the Kenosha News every morning. They get up VERY early to deliver those papers on time, and we salute them. Thanks ... and remember to clear those walkways when it snows and tip your carrier at the holidays. Can you tell we are a former Kenosha News newspaper carrier?

It will be a busy day in Downtown Kenosha today, starting with the Kenosha HarborMarket and the Kenosha Public Market, which both are open 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays. HarborMarket is located on Second Avenue between 54th and 56th Streets. The Public Market can be found at 625 52nd St. Both outdoor markets feature a wide variety of vendors and live entertainment.

The annual Kenosha Classic Cruise-In car show is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Downtown Kenosha. Bonus: Streetcars will operate free of charge from 10:35 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. today. Admission is free. The car show is sponsored by Kenosha Classic Street Machines and the City of Kenosha.