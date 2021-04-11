Today's events for Sunday, April 11

It’s Pet Day .... though, at our house and many others, it’s always Pet Day! This special day celebrates the joy pets bring into people’s lives and encourages people to adopt animals and give them happy, safe homes.

Hit the trail today for some Sunday fresh air and exercise:

The Pringle Nature Center, located inside Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Avenue, has a StoryWalk Trail, open through today. Participants read the featured story, “Little Owl’s Snow” by Divya Srinivasan, posted at points along a short hiking trail. You can find the trail route marked on the front door of the Nature Center. Pringle also offers free virtual Easter-themed activities on its website through April 11 at www.pringlenc.org/egg.