Today's events for Sunday, April 17

It’s Easter Sunday, and we hope the Easter Bunny filled a basket with goodies for you. Traditional ways to enjoy the Easter holiday include wearing your new Easter clothes and heading to church, followed by brunch at a local restaurant and, inevitably, a long afternoon nap. And don’t forget to nibble on that chocolate bunny, too. We prefer to start with the ears first, but it’s your choice.

It’s also Haiku Poetry Day. A haiku poem includes three lines. The first line has five syllables, the second has seven syllables and the third has five syllables. Haiku poems are traditionally about nature, making this the perfect excuse to get outside and get inspired. Here’s our poem: Get yourself outside; For Haiku Poetry Day; And start creating!

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Ill. (just off I-94 at Grand Avenue) is open noon to 6 p.m. today during the park’s Opening Weekend. After two years of COVID restrictions, the theme park is ready for a full season of roller coasters, shows, funnel cakes and long lines for the hottest rides. If you’ve been eating Peeps all morning, however, we recommend going easy on the spinning rides. Details are available at sixflags.com.

Not many businesses are open on Easter, but you can visit some cuddly animals at the Milwaukee County Zoo, which is open every day and has children’s programs at the Family Farm exhibit. milwaukeezoo.org.

Here’s another Easter treat: The Milwaukee Bucks start their 2022 NBA Playoffs run by hosting the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum. The game starts at 5:30 p.m. and airs on TNT. To spend your Easter Sunday evening with Giannis in person, go to bucks.com to buy a ticket to the game. The defending NBC champs also host Chicago’s team Wednesday, April 20, for an 8:30 p.m. game.

