Today's events for Sunday, April 18
pinata

Happy Pinata Day!

It’s Pinata Day and, frankly, sometimes hitting something to blow some steam sounds good to us! Of course, hitting should be reserved to the colorful pinata, which is filled with candy while people take turns hitting it to release the treats. Look online, and you’ll find plenty of easy instructions for making your own pinata at home, using shredded newspapers, balloon and some sort of plaster. There’s a great family project; just don’t volunteer to be the one cleaning up the mess.

The annual Carthage College Honors Recital — featuring student performances in classical voice, music theater and instrumental music — is 2 p.m. today on the campus. Also today at Carthage, Mijiang He — an adjunct music theater faculty member — will perform his graduate recital, “Middle of A Moment,” at 7:30 p.m. He will sing various music theater pieces. The performances are open for in-person attendance to Carthage students, faculty and staff only. The general public can watch for free online via Carthage’s live streams. For a link to the live streams, go to www.carthage.edu/multimedia/

New exhibits from the Racine Art Guild, plus solo show award winners from the Anderson Arts Center’s 2020 Winter Juried Show and artist Genevieve Gerou, open today at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. The arts center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Admission is free. Note: Capacity is limited inside to 50 people at a time, and everyone must wear a mask. For more information, go to www.kempercenter.com.

Tune in tonight: The Academy of Country Music Awards show takes place in three iconic country music venues: the Grand Ole Opry, the historic Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Café, and will feature performances from more than 25 of the genre’s biggest stars. (7 p.m., CBS).

Bon Iver leader Justin Vernon surprised fans who tuned in to his Instagram Live when he played a snippet of an unnamed, unreleased song he recorded with new musical BFF Taylor Swift.
