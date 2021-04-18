Today's events for Sunday, April 18

It’s Pinata Day and, frankly, sometimes hitting something to blow some steam sounds good to us! Of course, hitting should be reserved to the colorful pinata, which is filled with candy while people take turns hitting it to release the treats. Look online, and you’ll find plenty of easy instructions for making your own pinata at home, using shredded newspapers, balloon and some sort of plaster. There’s a great family project; just don’t volunteer to be the one cleaning up the mess.

The annual Carthage College Honors Recital — featuring student performances in classical voice, music theater and instrumental music — is 2 p.m. today on the campus. Also today at Carthage, Mijiang He — an adjunct music theater faculty member — will perform his graduate recital, “Middle of A Moment,” at 7:30 p.m. He will sing various music theater pieces. The performances are open for in-person attendance to Carthage students, faculty and staff only. The general public can watch for free online via Carthage’s live streams. For a link to the live streams, go to www.carthage.edu/multimedia/