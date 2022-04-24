Today's events for Sunday, April 24

April is Active Dog Month, so make sure Spot gets a good walk today (and every day). It’s good for you, too.

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is hosting “A Sunday at the Rita,” celebrating the 10th anniversary of the school’s Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for the Arts and Humanities. The open house is 1 to 7 p.m. Highlights include a performance by the Parkside Range a cappella group at 3 p.m. in Bedford Concert Hall and a reception for the art show “Together Again: Racine/Kenosha” at 4:30 p.m. in the Fine Arts Gallery. For more information, visit uwp.edu/therita/

The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., is hosting an opening reception from 1 to 4 p.m. for its new exhibits. Solo show artist Mark Weller will speak at 2:30 p.m., and Keys ‘n Kits will be performing throughout the event. Admission is free, and refreshments will be served.

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Ill. (just off I-94 at Grand Avenue) is now open weekends, with its roller coasters, shows, funnel cakes and long lines for the hottest rides. The theme park is open 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. today. Details are available at sixflags.com.

Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting an exhibit with works by artists Terry Evans (mixed media), Kristie Matteau (acrylic paintings) and George and Ann Rowe (fused glass).The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.

The Pollard Gallery, 518 56th St., is hosting an April show on the gallery’s south wall called “Spring Fling.” The gallery is open noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.