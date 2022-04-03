Today's events for Sunday, April 3

In some households — OK, ours — it’s Peanut Butter and Jelly Day every day. But today is officially Peanut Butter and Jelly Day, 24 hours to celebrate the most popular sandwich in America. It’s the perfect breakfast, lunch or dinner and can be customized in so many ways.

The Kenosha Unified School District wraps up the school year with a busy theater schedule:

“Bright Star” — a musical written and composed by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell — continues today at Harborside Academy, 913 57th St. The show is set in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. 2 p.m. today (and continuing April 8-10).

The colorful musical “Seussical” is on stage at Indian Trail High School and Academy, 6800 60th St. “Seussical” is based on the children’s stories of Dr. Seuss. 2 p.m. today (and continuing April 8-10).

At Bradford High School, 3700 Washington Road, the Broadway musical “Ain’t Misbehavin’” — a tribute to the music of Fats Waller — wraps up its run with a 2 p.m. show today. The show, which debuted on Broadway in 1978, is set in the 1920s, and the performers on stage present “an evening of rowdy, raunchy, and humorous songs” from the era. Tickets for all KUSD shows are $13 for adults, $11 for seniors (age 55 and older) and $6 for students. For tickets, go to kusd.edu/finearts.

Violinist Azniv Khaligian will perform her “Ethos” student recital 2 p.m. today in Carthage’s H.F. Johnson Recital Hall. Tickets are free and must be obtained in advance. Go to carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661.

