Today's events for Sunday, Aug. 1

It’s Psychic Day. But you knew that already, right? It’s also Sisters Day, celebrating that special bond you can only share with the woman who ruined your favorite pair of shoes back in 1972.

The Kenosha Kingfish continue their season today at Simmons Field, taking on the Kalamazoo Growlers. 1:05 p.m. It’s “Scouts Day” at the ballpark — stick around for post-game s’mores. We hope they have the new chocolate-stuffed marshmallows! For tickets and more information, go to Kingfishbaseball.com, call 262-653-0900, or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.

Tribute Island, featuring tribute bands performing the hits of groups including Judas Priest, Fall Out Boy, Dokken, Fleetwood Mac and Chicago, wraps up today at the Wyndham Garden Hotel site, 5125 Sixth Ave. Open from 1 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $20. For the music lineup, go to tributeisland.com. To purchase tickets, go to hap2it.com.

The Children’s Theatre Academy’s production of the musical “Newsies” has its final performances at 2 and 7 p.m. today. At the former Armitage Academy, 6032 Eighth Ave. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for senior citizens and students and can be purchased at the door.

Head to Racine’s DeKoven Center, at the corner of Wisconsin Avenue and Caron Butler Drive (21st Street), for the Starving Artist Fair. More than 100 artists will be selling their works, and everything is priced under $300. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (rain or shine). There is also a children’s art activity area, local musicians, a raffle, an art silent auction, an artist’s boutique, and food, beverage, wine and beer sales.

