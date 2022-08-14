Today's events for Sunday, Aug. 14

August is Peach Month, which means you still have several days left to perfect that peach pie recipe. Remember: Sharing is caring!

The Holy Rosary Catholic Church Festival wraps up today on the church grounds, 2224 45th St. Live music today features Willie Sturba (1 to 2:30 p.m.), The Chevelles (3 to 5:30 p.m.) and Good Vibez (6 to 9:30 p.m.). The festival is open noon to 10 p.m. All the festival food favorites are back, too, including fried dough.

The Sweet Corn Festival is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at Jerry Smith Farm, 7150 18th St. in Somers. The festival features local food trucks, live music and craft vendors — in addition to all that sweet corn. Admission is free.

Prost! The Biergarten in Petrifying Springs County Park is open seven days, serving up cold beverages and warm pretzels. For more details, check the Biergarten’s Facebook page.

The Racine Concert Band’s final outdoor free summer concert of this season is 7 tonight at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. The program features guest vocalist Darlene Kelsey and flute soloist Beth Kapralian. The zoo’s gates at Walton Avenue and Augusta Street open at 6:30 p.m. for free admission to the concert. A courtesy cart, for audience members who need assistance in getting to the concert site, is available before and after the concert.

The Wisconsin State Fair wraps up today at State Fair Park, 7722 West Greenfield Ave. in West Allis. Free entertainment includes daily free shows by the Kids From Wisconsin and the always popular racing pigs! Did we mention the cream puffs yet? The fair is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more details, go to wistatefair.com.