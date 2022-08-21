Today's events for Sunday, Aug. 21

The Kenosha County Fair wraps up today. Entertainment includes the Doo Wop Daddies (noon) and the classic rock group Class of ‘62 (3:30 p.m.). The Grandstand features the always popular Demolition Derby, starting at 1 p.m. The fairgrounds in Wilmot are open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. today. Daily admission is $10 for adults (ages 12 and older), $7 for senior citizens (ages 65 and up), $5 for children ages 7-11 and free for children 6 and under. Retired or active military members (ID required) are admitted for $7. General parking is free. For more details, go to kenoshacofair.com.

The Kenosha ArtMarket is back in Union Park, 4500 Seventh Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. The market features original fine art, jewelry, pottery and more. Acoustic music will be scheduled throughout the day, thanks to the Union Park Tavern. For more information, including about becoming a vendor or a volunteer, go to kenoshaartmarket.org.

The 26th annual Car, Truck & Bike Show is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. The show will feature more than 250 cars, trucks and motorcycles. More than 75 trophies will be awarded including Best of Show awards. Food and beverages will be sold. Admission is $5; free for ages 2 and younger. To register a vehicle, go to racinezoo.org.

Huzzah! The Bristol Renaissance Faire is open for another season of making merry while wearing chain mail. The Faire celebrates the day in 1574 when Queen Elizabeth visited Bristol, England. If you see the queen, remember to use your best royal wave to greet her majesty. The Faire is open weekends through Sept. 5, located just west of I-94 at the Wisconsin/Illinois border. For more details, go to renfair.com/bristol/