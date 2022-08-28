 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's events for Sunday, Aug. 28

BBQ in the park logo.jpg

Raise a glass (or two) to Red Wine Day, a great way to relax as you gear up for another workweek.

Pleasant Prairie’s BBQ in the Park — a new event — features bands, a bag toss tournament, bingo and — of course — food. BBQ in the Park runs from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today at Prairie Springs Park, 9900 Terwall Terrace in Pleasant Prairie. The event takes place near the RecPlex, in front of the ballfields. Admission is free.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting the Acrylic International Biennial Juried Exhibition 2022, with 45 paintings on display through Nov. 6. This is the debut of this new exhibit, which will continue at the museum, every other year. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday (closed holidays). Admission is free. For more information, go to KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

The Fleeing Artists production of Shakespeare’s “Romeo & Juliet” wraps up with a 2 p.m. performance today at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. Tickets are $15 general admission or $13 for senior citizens, students, educators and members of the military. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at fleeingartists.org.

Studio Moonfall’s three-day Kenosha Book Festival wraps up today. “Kenosha Book Festival: Year Zero” is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Studio Moonfall, 5031 Seventh Ave. This event features more than 20 guest authors. There is also a $1 used book sale — or bring a canned good for the Shalom Center and get a book.

