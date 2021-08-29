Today's events for Sunday, Aug. 29

Kenosha County Parks hosts a free Traveling Yoga in the Park series on weekends. Today’s class is 9 to 10 a.m. in Bristol Woods Park (at the Pringle Nature Center), 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol. This program is sponsored by certified yoga instructor Stephen M. Willis. Classes are limited to 30 people to allow for social distancing. Advance registration is encouraged at http://bit.ly/KCTravelingYoga2021.

“Celebrate Kenosha” is 1 to 3 p.m. today (Aug. 29) on the Sesquicentennial Bandshell in Pennoyer Park, on Seventh Avenue at 35th Street. The concert features Kenosha native Laura Kaeppeler — a former Miss Wisconsin and Miss America — who organized this free community event. Performers include Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. (“America’s Got Talent” season six winner), Joe Piscopo (former “Saturday Night Live” performer), Haley Reinhart (a 2011 “American Idol” finalist), Erin Boheme (a jazz vocalist), Dave Damiani and the No Vacancy Orchestra and actor Donny Most (“Happy Days”). Get there early: Joya Santarelli, a former Miss Kenosha and Miss Wisconsin, will lead a free yoga lesson at 11:30 a.m. Admission is free. Benches are provided, or bring a lawn chair and/or blankets. More information: CelebrateKenosha.com.

Another steamy day is in the forecast, making it a great time to check out one of our local beaches. Kenosha County has an abundance of public beaches, on Lake Michigan and on smaller, inland lakes. Lake Michigan beaches are Pennoyer Park Beach: 3601 Seventh Ave., Simmons Island Beach: 5001 Simmons Island Drive, Eichelman Park Beach: 6125 Third Ave., Southport Beach: 7825 First Ave. and Carol Beach public beach: A few blocks south of 106th Street on Lakeshore Drive in Pleasant Prairie. Admission is free. Note: There are no lifeguards on duty at any Lake Michigan beaches. Be careful out there! Currents can be very dangerous.

