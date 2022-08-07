Today's events for Sunday, Aug. 7

It’s Sisters Day, celebrating that special bond you can only share with the woman who stole your boyfriend in second grade.

The St. Peter’s Catholic Church Festival continues today with live music, games and raffles. The festival is open noon to 9 p.m. today outside the church, 2224 30th Ave. Live music today is from the Eddie Butts Band, performing from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Food includes the Lithuanian potato dish kugelis, along with festival favorites like pizza, cheese curds and roasted corn. The popular dessert and ice cream booth is also open.

The Racine Concert Band performs at 7 tonight in the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. Admission is free. Tonight’s program includes guest vocalist Melissa Cardamone. Note: The zoo’s gates at Walton Avenue and Augusta Street open at 6:30 p.m. for free admission to the concert site, the Kiwanis Amphitheater on the east side of the zoo grounds. A courtesy cart, for audience members who need assistance in getting to the concert site, is available before and after the concert.

Also in Racine today, the Starving Artist Fair — featuring artwork priced under $300 — is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the DeKoven Center grounds, at 21st Street and Wisconsin Avenue. There will also be children’s art activities, food and live music.

It’s time for cream puffs, fried foods on sticks and that giant yellow slide! The Wisconsin State Fair is open at the fairgrounds in West Allis. Daily highlights include free Kids From Wisconsin shows at the Amphitheater, the ever-popular Racing Pigs and talented canine performers in the K-9 Sports Arena. For more details, go to