Today's events for Sunday, Aug. 8

The Wisconsin State Fair is back, running daily through Aug. 15 at State Fair Park, 7722 West Greenfield Ave. in West Allis. Today’s highlights include a Dog Sport Demonstration in the Coliseum at 2 p.m., a Clydesdale Draft Horse Show in the Coliseum at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and the Kids From Wisconsin, performing at 8 p.m. in the Amphitheater. Free entertainment also includes the always popular racing pigs! Did we mention the cream puffs yet? Veteran rocker Billy Idol is on the Main Stage tonight. The fair is open 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday; and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the final Sunday (Aug. 15). For more details, go to wistatefair.com.