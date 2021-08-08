Today's events for Sunday, Aug. 8

Meow! It’s International Cat Day, so give Mr. Whiskers a few extra treats today.
The Wisconsin State Fair is back, running daily through Aug. 15 at State Fair Park, 7722 West Greenfield Ave. in West Allis. Today’s highlights include a Dog Sport Demonstration in the Coliseum at 2 p.m., a Clydesdale Draft Horse Show in the Coliseum at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and the Kids From Wisconsin, performing at 8 p.m. in the Amphitheater. Free entertainment also includes the always popular racing pigs! Did we mention the cream puffs yet? Veteran rocker Billy Idol is on the Main Stage tonight. The fair is open 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday; and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the final Sunday (Aug. 15). For more details, go to wistatefair.com.
The Racine Concert Band performs tonight at the Racine Zoo. Soprano Melissa Cardamone is the guest artist vocalist. Also, band member Eric Weiss will be featured playing a flugelhorn solo. The concert starts at 7 p.m. The concert takes place at the Kiwanis Amphitheater on the east side of the zoo grounds at 2131 N. Main St. The Walton Avenue and Augusta Street gates open for free admission to the concert at 6:30 p.m. A courtesy cart, for audience members who need assistance in getting to the concert site, is available before and after the concert.
Hear ye, hear ye! The Bristol Renaissance Faire is back this summer, with its usual mix of strolling jesters, jugglers, stilt-walkers and mud eaters. The fair is located in southern Kenosha County at 12550 120th Ave. (just west of I-94’s Russell Road exit). Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through Sept. 5 (plus Labor Day Monday, Sept. 6). 847-395-7773 or www.renfair.com/bristol