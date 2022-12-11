Today's events for Sunday, Dec. 11

Sing, sing a song to celebrate World Choral Day on Dec. 11.

Kenosha Bible Church, 5405 67th St., is hosting an outdoor Live Nativity today. The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m., with presentations starting at 5, 6 and 7 p.m. on the grounds just east of the church building. Re-enactments will feature live actors, live animals and a narration taken from Scripture. Complimentary snacks and hot drinks will be provided. Note: This event will take place outside, so come dressed for the weather. Admission is free.

From noon to 3 p.m. today, Santa Claus will be riding Kenosha’s Downtown streetcars and greeting riders. And here’s a holiday treat: Streetcar rides will be FREE during that time. Also, Downtown visitors are encouraged to stop in at Ashling on the Lough, which is on the streetcar route, for free hot chocolate, also from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. Note: there will be more than one electric streetcar operating Sunday afternoon. Make sure to watch for the one with Santa.

The 15th annual Working Artist Holiday Sale is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today in the Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave. Admission is free.

Today is your final chance to see “Frozen the Musical Jr.” at St. Joseph Catholic Academy, 2401 69th St. 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens and students (with an ID) and free for children age 3 and younger. Tickets are sold at the door and online at https://sjcatheater.ludus.com/

Today is also the final performance of Lakeside Players’ production of “A Seussified Christmas Carol” at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. The show is described as “a whimsical reinvention of Dickens’ most beloved Christmas story in wacky rhymed couplets.” 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 at rhodecenter.org and at the door.

Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting its annual “Artistree — The Giftable Art Show” through Dec. 24. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.