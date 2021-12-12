Today's events for Sunday, Dec. 12

It’s Gingerbread House Day, so you can either build one ... or head out to the Grand Geneva to see the creations in the resort’s annual gingerbread house competition. If you munch on a house, make sure it’s NOT a load-bearing wall!

Score some handmade gifts at the 14th annual Working Artist Holiday Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave. Admission is free.

RG Productions is performing “A Cowboy Christmas,” 1 p.m. at the Civil War Museum, 5500 First Ave. The old-time radio performance, complete with live sound effects, features a holiday “Gunsmoke” episode from 1952, when the show aired on the radio. Admission is free.

The historic Durkee Mansion at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave., is decorated for the holiday season, done this year to the theme “Starry Woodland Nights.” The mansion is open 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. today. Admission is free.

The classic Christmas comedy “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” wraps up its run with a 2 p.m. performance today at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. General admission tickets are $10 and will be available at the door.

At the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., the classic Christmas film “A Christmas Story” is performed on stagethrough Dec. 19.racinetheatre.org.

Last call for Wisconsin State Fair Cream Puffs! The fine folks who fatten us up every summer are back with another holiday-themed Drive-Thru. This time, the fair offers two flavors: Cocoa Cream Puffs and Candy Cane Cream Puffs. Drivers can pick up the treats at State Fair Park in West Allis at the Cream Puff Drive-Thru, open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today. The cost is $14 for a three-pack and $25 for a six-pack. Ordering in advance at www.originalcreampuffs.com is recommended.

