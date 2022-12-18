Today's events for Sunday, Dec. 18

It’s Bake Cookies Day. And it’s no good to bake cookies without SHARING them, right? We like anything without coconut!

The first Tuba Christmas concert in Kenosha — featuring holiday tunes played on low-brass instruments — is 4 p.m. Dec. 18 at Indian Trail High School, 6800 60th St. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome. To perform in the group, show up at 2 p.m. and register. The cost to play is $10.

“Chanukah Americana,” a concert featuring Lil Rev, is 12:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at Beth Hillel Temple, 6050 Eighth Ave. The concert, which is free and open to the public, will feature a collection of original and traditional Hanukkah music performed on guitar, banjo, ukulele, dulcimer and mandolin.

The Community Sing-Along “Messiah” is 6 p.m. Dec. 18, at First United Methodist Church, 919 60th St. Admission is free; a free-will offering will be taken. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Singers are encouraged to bring their own music, but copies will be available for use during the performance. After the concert, everyone is invited to a free reception.

Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting its annual “Artistree — The Giftable Art Show” through Dec. 24. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

This is the day to visit the Jerry Smith Farm’s Holiday Light Walk at 7150 18th St. in Somers. The event includes the Country Store, fire pits, holiday music and s’more kits. Open 5 to 9 p.m. Admission is $7; free for children age 2 and younger. Go to jerrysmithfarm.com for updates on Santa’s schedule at the farm.