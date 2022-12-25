Today's events for Sunday, Dec. 25

Good morning, and merry Christmas! You’ll likely be staying home today, opening gifts, napping, watching holiday movies or sports on TV, but if you do want to venture out, here are a few options:

Go hunting: Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., Bristol is hosting its annual “Holiday Gnome Hunt” all month long in Bristol Woods. Participants can find all of the gnomes hiding on the trails by the end of December for a chance to win a free 2023 Pringle Nature Center family membership. To enter the contest, post a photo from your gnome hunt on Instagram or Facebook and tag Pringle, or email your photo to the nature center by Dec. 31 to be entered into the drawing. This program is free, self-guided, and suitable for all ages.

The reel world: Need a break from all the holiday hustle and bustle? Head to a local movie theater and munch some popcorn while watching a film on a big screen. And don’t feel guilty: Lots of people go to the movies on Christmas, if only to avoid having to clean up all the wrapping paper strewn across the living room. New movies playing in theaters include the epic tale “Avatar: The Way of Water,” the animated sequel “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical drama “The Fabelmans,” a Whitney Houston bio-pic and the Hollywood drama “Babylon,” starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie and set in the 1920s.

Merry Christmas ... now tackle someone: The NFL offers gifts (or lumps of coal, depending on how your team is playing) to its fans today. The Green Bay Packers will wake up to warm weather today, with Wisconsin’s team in Miami to play the Dolphins. The game airs at noon on Fox. Also on Sunday is a Slime Game! The 3:30 p.m. game, with the Denver Broncos visiting the Los Angeles Rams, airs on the kid-focused Nickelodeon cable network, with a slime-infested telecast. And if any teams deserved to be slimed this season, it’s those two! Don’t care for bright green goo with your NFL telecast? That game also airs on CBS at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 25. Ho, ho, ho!

Celebrate with Giannis: The NBA is also playing on Christmas Day — including our Milwaukee Bucks, who visit the Boston Celtics. That game airs at 4 p.m. Sunday on ESPN and ABC. The league began playing Christmas games in 1947 and will feature five games on the holiday for the 15th year in a row. The hoops action kicks off at 11 a.m. on Christmas Day and goes until late at night.