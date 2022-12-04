Today's events for Sunday, Dec. 4

It’s Cookie Day! The best way to celebrate? Bake a dozen (or two) and enjoy them warm out of the oven. Or scarf down a package of Oreos. Our choice? The seasonal Gingerbread Oreo cookie. Sweet!

“Frozen the Musical Jr.” continues today at St. Joseph Catholic Academy, 2401 69th St. Performances are 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 11. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens and students (with an ID) and free for children age 3 and younger. Tickets are sold at the door and online at https://sjcatheater.ludus.com/

Christmas at Kemper — featuring the historic Durkee Mansion and the Gallery of Trees — is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at 6501 Third Ave. Self-guided tours of the Durkee Mansion show off the “Victorian Winter Elegance” decorations. Next to the mansion is the Gallery of Trees, featuring two floors of designer-decorated trees, wreaths and centerpieces. (There is elevator access to the second floor.) Admission to both is free. Raffle tickets are sold at the Gallery of Trees for a chance to win a tree or other item. There are also silent auctions at the Gallery of Trees.

Also at Kemper Center today is the Kenosha Public Market’s Holiday Market. The market, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., features a large outdoor heated tent, plus more vendors (and a cafe) inside the Kemper Auditorium, 6501 Third Ave. Kids can pick up free s’mores kits and meet with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Admission is free.

Lakeside Players’ production of “A Seussified Christmas Carol” continues today at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. The show is described as “a whimsical reinvention of Dickens’ most beloved Christmas story in wacky rhymed couplets.” Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2-4. Performances continue Dec. 9-11. Tickets are $10 and are available at rhodecenter.org and at the door.

Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting its annual “Artistree — The Giftable Art Show.” Each year, artists offer their artwork for sale at this annual event, described by the gallery as “a one-of-a-kind giftable art show that features locally made items.” The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.