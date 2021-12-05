Today's events for Sunday, Dec. 5

The historic Durkee Mansion at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave., is decorated for the holiday season, done this year to the theme “Starry Woodland Nights.” The mansion is open 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. today. Admission is free.

Today is your final chance to visit The Gallery of Trees in the Kemper Conference Center, next to the Durkee Mansion, 6501 Third Ave. Visitors can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a decorated tree, wreath or mantelpiece. The Gallery of Tree is open 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. today and Sunday. Admission is free.

The Kenosha Chamber Choir is performing a Christmas concert is 3 p.m. today (Dec. 5) at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 5900 Seventh Ave. Tickets are $5. A family pass, that admits two adults and children, is $20. The program features traditional carols such as “Here We Come A Caroling” and “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” along with a grouping of American composer Alfred Burt’s carols.

The Lakeside Players production of the classic comedy “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” continues with a 2 p.m. performance today (Dec. 5) at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. General admission tickets are $10 and will be available at the door.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.