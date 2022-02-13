Today's events for Sunday, Feb. 13

Start your Super Bowl Sunday with pancakes: Salem Boy Scout Troop 328 is hosting an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast today. The meal also includes sausage, eggs and “our signature biscuits and gravy.” 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Salem Grade School, 8828 Antioch Road (at highways AH and 83 in Salem Lakes). The cost is $10 for adults, $7 for children and senior citizens, and free for kids under age 3.

Celebrate the unofficial Valentine’s Eve “holiday” known as “Galentine’s Day” at the Renaissance Cinema in Sturtevant, which is showing “Magic Mike,” Steven Soderbergh’s film about male exotic dancers. No doubt this is a move to draw in women who are not interested in all-day Super Bowl coverage. Screenings are 2 and 5 p.m.

Take your Valentine on the road to score some Wisconsin State Fair Cream Puffs! The fine folks who fatten us up every summer are back with another holiday-themed Drive-Thru. This time, the fair offers two flavors: Cocoa Cream Puffs and pink Strawberry Cream Puffs. Drivers can pick up the treats at State Fair Park in West Allis at the Cream Puff Drive-Thru, open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today (and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday). The cost is $14 for a three-pack and $25 for a six-pack. You can order in advance at originalcreampuffs.com. Note: There will be a limited number of treats available to purchase on-site, but do yourself a favor and order in advance. You’d hate to drive that far just to be disappointed.

Good thing it’s going to be frigid this weekend because there’s a lot to keep us glued to a TV set. Not only is it Super Bowl Sunday — with the surprising Cincinnati Bengals taking on the superstar-packed Los Angeles Rams — but the Winter Olympics are heading into the second week of competition. Kenosha’s own Trae Waynes — a Bradford High School football star and 2015 first-round NFL draft pick — plays with the Cincinnati Bengals. The Super Bowl and the Olympics air on NBC, but you already knew that.

Hate football but love puppies? Tune into “Puppy Bowl XVIII,” airing for three hours on Animal Planet and Discovery+, starting at 1 p.m.

