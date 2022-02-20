Today's events for Sunday, Feb. 20

Kenosha Restaurant Week continues today, with dining out specials at 53 Kenosha County businesses. In addition to the dining deals, there are several opportunities to win Kenosha area restaurant gift cards through Visit Kenosha’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Learn more at visitkenosha.com/rw, where you can also find the list of participating businesses and special offers. Then, dig in!

Here come the brides ... and grooms: The Kenosha Bridal Showcase is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Upper East, 622 58th St. in Downtown Kenosha. The event will feature vendors offering wedding goods and services including wedding cakes and reception fare, home improvement, real estate, photography and men’s wear. Vendors offer food samples, and there will be a cash bar. The free event is open to the public, but pre-registration is required. To register and to see a vendor list, go to http://go.kenoshanews.com/Bridal2022.

Looking for live music on a Sunday afternoon? Belfast, Northern Ireland, transplant Ian Gould performs starting at 3 p.m. at McAuliffe’s Pub . A veteran performer and traveler, Gould has been at it for more than 20 years and has picked up stories from living and studying in Perth, Scotland, London, Brussels and Amsterdam as well as Ireland. Gould’s Solo Pub Show is at McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road in Racine.

