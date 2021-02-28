Today's events: For Sunday, Feb. 28

It’s Chocolate Soufflé Day and while we’re not sure you can a chocolate soufflé at a local restaurant, it is also the final day of Kenosha Restaurant Week, with plenty of specials (including desserts) available. Find more details online at VisitKenosha.com/RW .

A streaming performance of the Broadway musical “Pippin” at Bradford High School can be viewed online at 2 p.m. today. The cost is $13 for adults (per streaming device), $11 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $6 for students. To buy tickets online, go at www.kusd.edu/fine-arts-tickets Note: Performances continue at 7:30 p.m. March 5-6 and 2 p.m. March 7.

This is also the final day of the “Winter Animals Scavenger Hunt” at Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. (located inside Bristol Woods County Park). The building is still closed, but instructions and scavenger hunt sheets are available at the building’s front door. Participants are asked to find eight animals, whose photos have been placed on the park’s trails. One participant who posts a photo of their adventure will be randomly selected to win a $20 Pringle coupon. To participate, post a photo to Facebook or Instagram and tag Pringle Nature Center by Feb. 28. You may also email your photo to naturalist@pringlenc.org. This event is free and self-guided; no registration required. For more information, visit www.pringlenc.org/winteranimals.