Today's events for Sunday, Jan. 15

Looking for something tasty for breakfast? Why not try a bagel today for National Bagel Day. Bagels have a history that is richer than your favorite cream cheese spread!

Last call for historic Durkee Mansion’s holiday tours: The mansion at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave., is open for free, self-guided tour from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. today.

“Perfect Wedding,” a fast-moving comedy taking place on a “perfect” wedding day that goes disastrously wrong, is on the Racine Theatre Guild stage, 2519 Northwestern Ave., today at 2 p.m. There are also two Saturday matinees: 2 p.m. on Jan. 21 and 28. The two “Value Night” performances (with discounted ticket prices) are 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, and Thursday, Jan. 26. Tickets: $18 for adults, $16 for seniors (age 62 and older) and $13 for students (21 and younger). To purchase tickets: Call 262-633-4218 or log on at racinetheatre.org.

Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting its annual “Warehouse Super Show” through Jan. 29. An opening reception for the show is 6 to 9 p.m. this evening. The Jan. 14 reception is free, and refreshments are available. Regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Sure, Wisconsin’s Green Bay Packers aren’t playing, but it’s still the NFL Playoffs. Plenty of action on tap today includes: Dolphins at Bills (noon, CBS), Giants at Vikings (3:30 p.m., Fox) and Ravens at Bengals (7:15 p.m., NBC). The Wildcard Weekend action wraps up Monday night when the Cowboys visit the Buccaneers (7:15 p.m., ABC and ESPN).