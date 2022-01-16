Today's events for Sunday, Jan. 16

Today is your final chance to view the exhibit “Defending the Union — Immigrant Soldiers in the Civil War,” open at the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave. The exhibit celebrates the role foreign-born men played in the Union Army. The museum is open noon to 5 p.m. today. General admission is free. There is a fee for the museum’s “Fiery Trial” permanent exhibit and the “Seeing the Elephant” 360-degree film. 262-653-4141 or https://museums.kenosha.org/civilwar

Celebrate the career of actor Sidney Poitier by watching one of his classic films on the big screen. “In the Heat of the Night” is playing at the Marcus Renaissance Cinema in Sturtevant through Thursday. Poitier stars in the 1967 drama as Virgil Tibbs, a Black police detective from Philadelphia mistakenly accused of murder while passing through a racially hostile town in Mississippi. For tickets and showtimes, go to marcustheatres.com.

Looking for live music today? Here are some options:

Local favorite Matt Meyer plays an early show, performing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave. (Highway 20) in Yorkville. No cover.

The Empty Bottle Boys Trio plays at 1 p.m. at Marci’s on Main, 236 Main St. in Racine.

Cy’s Piano Jam is 4 to 7 p.m. at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. No cover.

Skerryvore brings a Scottish flavor to McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road in Racine. 7 p.m. $22 cover charge.

Are you ready for some football? There’s a full slate of NFL games today: Eagles at Buccaneers (noon, Fox), 49ers at Cowboys (3:30 p.m., CBS) and Steelers at Chiefs (7:15 p.m., NBC). That’s a LOT of couch time. At least try to get up and do some jumping jacks during commercials.

