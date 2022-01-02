Today's events for Sunday, Jan. 2

It’s National Buffet Day ... so go ahead and break that New Year’s resolution! Try to add at least a few veggies on your plate to balance out all the desserts.

Did you make a New Year’s promise to visit some of our fine local museums? You can start today at the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place. The History Center is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free. www.kenoshahistorycenter.org.

This week is your final chance to view the annual Winter Juried Show at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. The exhibit runs through Jan. 9. The gallery is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. www.andersonartscenter.com.

The holiday season continues at the historic Durkee Mansion at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave., which is once again dressed in its holiday finest. The mansion is open for free self-guided tours from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. today, continuing January open hours from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 8-9. The 1861 mansion, once owned by Sen. Charles Durkee, is a local landmark.

Today is your final chance to visit the Racine Zoo’s “Wonderland of Lights.” Visitors drive through the light show after entering the zoo grounds at the 200 Goold Street gate entrance (on the corner of Goold Street and Michigan Boulevard). The “Wonderland” features decorated trees, characters and a whole tunnel of lights. 6 to 9 p.m. Admission is $5 per person; free for children ages 2 and younger. This is a drive-through only experience, with no walking allowed. racinezoo.org.

